Home | News | General | Osinbajo played into the hands of NASS by signing 2017 budget - Suspended lawmaker Jibrin

- Abdulmumin Jibrin says Yemi Osinbajo took a risk with the National Assembly by signing the 2017 budget

- Jibrin in a statement on Monday, June 19, said action of the acting president is the “most generous concession in budget negotiation by a president since 1999.″

- Osinbajo had slammed the National Assembly accusing the legislators of injecting projects into the 2017 budget

Embattled lawmaker, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, says Acting President Yemi Osinbajo took a risk with the National Assembly by signing the 2017 budget, The Cable reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Jibrin in a statement on Monday, June 19, said action of the acting president is the “most generous concession in budget negotiation by a president since 1999.″

The suspended member of the house of representatives said this is because once the budget is signed into law, the executive it bound to implement it, whether it is corrected or not.

READ ALSO: Northern youths write Osinbajo, list alleged Igbos' crimes since 1960

The statement reads: “He (Osinbajo) further stated that he agreed to sign the budget after the assurance of commitment from NASS to restore the lifted funds. That demonstration of faith in NASS was unprecedented, and the most generous concession in budget negotiation by a President since 1999.”

“No any President has ever agreed to sign the budget into law on the basis of extracting a commitment from NASS. In this case of Ag President Osinbajo, perhaps beyond the respect he enjoins, he must strive to also be feared, through resistance to compromising settlements in his relationship with NASS.

“The reason isn’t far-fetched all attempts to flatter and hoodwink President Buhari into signing the 2016 budget, by assuring to make corrections later, met an impenetrable brick wall. He saw through the smokescreen, and thus even refused to be blackmailed by threats of possible backlash from NASS if the budget is not signed before corrections are made and also the need to save time.

“No President was ready to take the risk with NASS but Osinbajo did, as it appeared like striking a deal with an untrustworthy partner. Whether this seeming pact is calculated or not, is left for time and the scrutiny of vigilant and critical Nigerians to determine. What is obvious, however, is the Ag President has played into the hands of NASS.

“What the Ag President has given to NASS is a victory it has never had in the budget process since 1999, understandably to strengthen the relationship between the two frequently hostile arms of government. And so, he deserves a reciprocal gesture and unmistakable friendship from the lawmakers, not attacks and threats,” the statement read.

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, Osinbajo, slammed the National Assembly accusing the legislators of injecting projects into the 2017 budget.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

The acting president who expressed disappointment at the National Assembly members for this alleged act of illegality, said the nation’s lawmakers do not have such rights.

Osinbajo who spoke a day after signing the budget, said the National Assembly does not also have any right to modify projects contained in an appropriation bill.

Watch this video of a march against bad governance in Nigeria carried out by Charles Oputa:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General