Alleged notorious ‘king of kidnappers’ Evans has one advice for his colleagues still in business

- Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, better known as Evans, spoke with journalists after he took policemen to two of the houses where he kept his victims

- The billionaire kidnapper, described as one of the most notorious and brilliant criminals in Nigeria, said the police has advanced in their mode of operation

With a sour experience so far in the hands of the Nigeria Police Force, alleged billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, better known as Evans, is advising those who still engage in the criminal act.

NAIJ.com had reported that Evans, before his eventual arrest, successfully coordinated and many high profile kidnappings and armed robberies in Edo, Lagos, Anambra and Enugu states.

Vanguard reports Evans as warning his colleagues in the business to desist from it.

Billionaire kidnapper Evans responding to questions after his arrest

"My advise to them is that as they are watching me standing here with policemen, they should stop everything about that, it doesn’t pay," Evans reportedly said after leading police operatives to two of the houses where he kept his victims until they could pay ransoms.

The alleged kidnapper reportedly paid 700,000 yearly for one of the apartments, a three bedroom flat.

"The Nigeria police is not what it is used to be. They are far more advanced than they were.

"If they could arrest me, there is no criminal they can’t arrest," he added.

