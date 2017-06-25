Home | News | General | Ramadan ends on Saturday - NASDRA

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has said that the appearance of the first astronomical lunar crescent for the month of June 2017 which signifies the end of Ramadan fast will be recorded in Nigeria on 25th June, 2017 between the hours of 6.29pm and 8.40pm.

In a Press Statement issued Monday in Abuja by Head, Media and Corporate Communications of the Agency, Dr Felix Ale said, the first appearance of the moon can only be sighted with the eyes given a very cloudless sky without any atmospheric disturbance, while the first lunar crescent can be best sighted with the aid of charged couple device imaging, astronomical telescope or any optical astronomy instrument.

He explained that the proper sighting of the crescent with the eyes will bring to an end the on-going Ramadan fast as would be officially announced by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto to all Muslim faithfuls in line with Islamic tradition.

The Space Agency explained that the first astronomical Lunar crescent on the 25th June 2017 between 6:29 pm and 8:40 pm will have Port Harcourt, Adamawa, Maiduguri, Taraba, and Damaturu as first to witness the appearance of the first young Lunar Crescent at about 6:29 pm concurrently to 7:20 pm; while the Lunar Crescent will be sighted lastly in Sokoto state between 7:49 pm – 8:40 pm.

All other states of the federation will experience the Lunar Crescent between the estimated time of 6:29 pm and 8:40 pm on 25th June 2017.

The results released by the Agency indicates precise dates, appearance time of the first crescent, sunset as well as moon set time for all the states capital of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

