Home | News | General | Official date for end of Ramadan announced

- The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) states that the appearance of the first astronomical lunar crescent for the month of June 2017 will be recorded in Nigeria on June 25, 2017

- NASRDA says the proper sighting of the crescent with the eyes will bring to an end the on-going Ramadan fast

- The agency states that all other states of the federation will experience the lunar crescent between the estimated time of 6:29 pm and 8:40 pm on 25th June 2017

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has announced the date when the Ramadan fast will come to an end.

READ ALSO: Top police boss reveals how he hunted down Evans the kidnapper

The agency in a statement on Monday, June 19 stated that the appearance of the first astronomical lunar crescent for the month of June 2017 which signifies the end of Ramadan fast will be recorded in Nigeria on Sunday, June 25, 2017, between the hours of 6.29pm and 8.40pm, Daily Trust reports.

“First appearance of the moon can only be sighted with the eyes given a very cloudless sky without any atmospheric disturbance, while the first lunar crescent can be best sighted with the aid of charged couple device imaging, astronomical telescope or any optical astronomy instrument,” NASRDA in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Felix Ale stated.

According to the agency, the proper sighting of the crescent with the eyes will bring to an end the on-going Ramadan fast as would be officially announced by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto to all Muslim faithfuls in line with Islamic tradition.

The space agency said the first astronomical Lunar crescent on the 25th June 2017 between 6:29 pm and 8:40 pm will be sighted in Port Harcourt, Adamawa, Maiduguri, Taraba, and Damaturu as first to witness the appearance of the first young Lunar Crescent at about 6:29 pm concurrently to 7:20 pm; while the Lunar Crescent will be sighted lastly in Sokoto state between 7:49 pm – 8:40 pm.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

“All other states of the federation will experience the lunar crescent between the estimated time of 6:29 pm and 8:40 pm on 25th June 2017," the NASRDA stated.

The agency stated that the report released indicated precise dates, appearance time of the first crescent, sunset as well as moon set time for all the states capital of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, a major clash between Hausas resident in Rivers and indigenes of Onne in Eleme local government area of the state has left two people dead, reports have indicated.

Several other people also sustained injury while a church and a mosque were allegedly vandalized.

The Punch reports that members of a local government task force had gone to Opaku Park in Onne mostly inhabited by the Hausa community and asked the traders to pay their daily levies.

According to the report, the tension began after one of the Hausa traders opted not to pay the daily levy.

In the fracas that ensured, a member of the task force was said to have been killed.

NAIJ.com learnt that angered by the death of the community member, some indigenes were said to have joined in the fight allegedly leading to the razing of a mosque and the death of one of the Hausa traders.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General