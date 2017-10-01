Home | News | General | Quit notice! IPOB Elders send strong warning ahead of October 1

- IPOB elders say the Fulanis must be held responsible if any harm comes to Igbos on October 1

- The statement was made in reaction to quit notice issued by Arewa youths

- The IPOB elders say there is a northern plot to unleash mayhem

The Council of Elders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (CEIPOB) has said that the quit notice threat would not be taken lightly by the Igbos.

According to the IPOB elders, there is a plot to unleash mayhem on October 1.

In the light of this claim, the elders have said that Fulanis should be blamed for whatever mayhem is unleashed on the people of the South-South and South-East regions from October 1st, 2017.

The IPOB elders' claims comes on the heels of the eviction notice issued by a Coalition of Arewa youths.

In a communique co-signed by the chairman and secretary of the Council – Col Joe Achuzia, who is a civil war veteran, and Professor Chidi Osuagwu respectively, the IPOB elders say the quit notice brings to mind the events of 1966.

The statement was signed after a meeting of CEIPOB held in Owerri.

Describing the ultimatum as weird, the council said the idea originated from the Fulani in the North and dissociated the people of the Middle Belt and Borno state from the quit notice.

IPOB elders have said that if any harm comes to Igbos in the north on October 1, then the Fulanis will be held accountable

“The Council of Elders of IPOB holds the Fulani responsible for the threat, as Hausa are under dogs in the so-called Hausa-Fulani society. We hold the Fulani accountable for whatever happens to the peoples of the South-East and South-South of Nigeria as a consequence of that threat.

“Like in 1966, they will have no way of distinguishing others from Igbo, which is why all were subjected to the pogrom then. In 1966, it was marauding Hausa-Fulani, mostly, that organized the killing of easterners in Maiduguri and the Middle Belt,” a communiqué issued at the end of the council’s meeting read.

The communiqué stated that with the experience of 1966, the eviction threat should be taken seriously as anything can happen in a state of confusion, adding: “it takes only a determined mob to create mayhem. Moreover people with feudalist mind-set are by nature self-obsessed; narcissistic, at the expense of others.”

While welcoming the condemnation of the ultimatum by the Northern Governors’ Forum and Arewa Consultative Forum among others, the IPOB elders noted with dismay that such action did not constrain the youths from repeating their threat two days later.

“The use of Arewa House as the venue for issuing the threat carries added significance as ordinary rabble-rousing youths; who are not scions of the Fulani oligarchy, cannot have easy access to such a historically important venue for such nefarious activity over the time frame involved.

“Distabilisation of the Acting Presidency of Yemi Osinbajo seems the immediate objective of the outrage at Arewa House. Anyone familiar with the influence of Al Maghili’s The Obligations of the Prince (same as Machiavelli’s) on caliphate politics will recognize that bringing the Igbo into the equation is, more likely, a smokescreen, which nevertheless is very serious indeed.

“The long term aim of the people behind this is to, through divide-and-rule tactics, isolate Igbo and project Ndigbo as the ‘Problem of Nigeria’. A national scapegoat, who should either succumb to intimidation, blackmail, internal colonialism or be mobbed like in 1966 – 1970. Yet Igbo are no problem to Nigerian neigbhours as Fulani, with their weaponised cows, are to neigbhours across West Africa,” the communiqué read.

In a similar vein, Col. Joe Achuzia has said that Biafra is a name for people in the south east part of the country and insists they are still Nigerians.

In an interview with The Sun, Achuzia spoke about the agitation for the Biafra and the continued incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu.

He said: "The word Biafra is a name, everybody has the right to a name.

The people who are asking for Biafra preferred to be called Biafrans rather than being called easterners, Igbos, Efiks, Ibibios, Urhobos because they come from the same ethnic groupings within one location of Nigeria known as South-Eastern Nigeria. And they are Nigerians. Biafra warlord urges Igbos to be politically active On what the Igbos should do to be politically,

he said: “What they have to do is what every other Nigerian is doing – join the right kind of political party or help to promote your own political party that you know that the support will be sufficient to place you there.

You don’t get it by being verbose or writing so much English in a newspaper, no! Mobilize your people, mobilize others because to get to the apex position in Nigeria, it is not one ethnic group or one tribe.”

Concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, the Biafra warlord said the president was entitled to his privacy.

“I don’t agree with people who are talking about his health status, it is he himself that is in a position to know how healthy he is or if he is not healthy enough.

It is not proper for people to be caricaturing people over their health, it is only God who is the keeper of health, He gives good health, He knows those who have bad health. It is only Buhari who has to decide whether he is healthy enough or not. But as far as I am concerned, he has the right to aspire towards contesting the next election, it is his right as a Nigerian citizen.”

