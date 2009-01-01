Home | News | General | Panic hits Kogi state as 188, 580 sign petition to recall Senator Dino Melaye

More and more electorates have signed the petition to recall Senator Dino Melaye

Statistics show that a staggering 188, 580 electorates have signed

Senator Melaye says Governor Bello is behind his plight

Follow a recent move to recall Senator Dino Melaye who is representing Kogi West, a total of 188,580 electorate have signed the recall register form.

Announcing the figure at the All progressives Congress State Secretariat in Lokoja, the returning officer for the recall of the serving senator, Adamu Yusuf explained that out of 360,098 of the total registered voters of the seven western senatorial districts comprising Yagba, Mopa Muro, Kabba Bunu, Yagba East, Koton Karfe, Lokoja and Ijumu, 188, 588, signed the recall register constituting 52.3% of the voters in senatorial district.

Yusuf while giving a breakdown of the recall exercise noted that for Yagba East – out of 35,331 registered voters, 18, 374 (52%) signed the recall of the serving lawmaker.

Senator Dino Melaye is battling to keep his seat in the Nigerian Senate, about 188,580 electorates have signed that the lawmaker be recalled

Others are Mopa 18,356 voters (9,186 signed comprising 50.04%), Kabba Bunu 60,522, voters (28,277 signed making 46.7%, and Yagba West out of 35, 966 registered voters 20,029 signed signifying 55.7%.

According to Daily Post, Lokoja local government recorded the highest with 63, 736 (54.8%) voters recalling the senator out of 116, 296 registered voters.

For Koton Karfe 24,703 (52.77%) voters penned their signature while in Ijumu out of 46,819 registered voters, 24, 238 depicting 51.8% passed a vote of no confidence on the senator to represent them in the National Assembly.

”Going by the above figures, it is important to let Nigerians know that we have met the Constitutional requirements of 51.1%. Dino has failed to represent Kogi West so we are calling him back home,” Yusuf added.

Meanwhile, the seven Local government administrators constituting Kogi West were all present during the exercise.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Senator Dino Melaye expressed confidence that the process to recall him from the Nigerian Senate will fail.

Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district in the upper chamber, is currently battling to save his seat as his constituents turn against him.

The senator however believes the required number of voters needed to recall him cannot be attained.

Melaye expressed his confidence on his Facebook page by writing: “We have 346,788 registered voters in Kogi West (as at March 28 Presidential/NASS elections)

“Exact number of pregistered voters per local government in Kogi West; * Lokoja - 112,218 * Kabba-Bunu - 58,422 * Kogi (Koton Karfe) - 45,634 * Ijumu - 45,567 * Yagba West - 34,014 * Yagba East - 33,630 * Mopamuro - 17,303 Total - 346,788 “So, to recall a Kogi West, the requirements is at least one vote above 50% of total registered voters.

“50% of total registered voters in Kogi West is 173,394.

They need a minimum of 173,395 signatures before INEC can proceed to next step.”

