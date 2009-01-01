Home | News | General | How Buhari caused the Igbo quit notice from Arewa youths - Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of fueling intolerance between tribes in Nigeria with his unguarded utterances.

Fayose said the president's utterances are what emboldened the youths of the North-East Nigeria to write a letter issuing eviction notice to Igbos in their midst.

According to a report by Punch, Fayose said Buhari got it wrong by his statement after inauguration that his government might not favour any section of the country that voted against him during the 2015 presidential poll.

Fayose who made this statement during a meeting with members of the Conference of Ekiti State Private Sectors and non-indigenes said: “Apparently, the Igbo didn’t vote for Buhari in 2015.

Blaming the President for the recent quit notice recently issued to Igbo by a coalition of northern youth groups, Fayose said: “How can a President that was just sworn in after a tension-soaked election be saying that any section that didn’t vote for him won’t benefit from his appointments?

“By implication, such President was openly giving room for sectionalism and that was exactly what President Buhari did after the election. We could all confirm that Nigeria has never been this divided in history.

“Every Nigerian knew that the people of the South-East didn’t vote for him, so that automatically make northern groups to have the effrontery to order the Igbo out of their region. When a leader speaks like that, something like this is bound to happen.

“We can’t deny the fact that the problem has gone so deep in dividing us. But it is not beyond solution. The leaders from the South-East and the North should sit down and iron out their differences in the interest of everybody."

He however commended acting President Yemi Osinbajo for meeting with leaders from both North and South-East.

He said this would help to reduce the tension and songs of secession taking over the country.

Meanwhile, Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has attacked Governor Ayodele Fayose after the latter declared his ambition to take over presidency seat in 2019.

The party insisted that Fayose's government is fraudulent and that he would dupe the people of his state by spending public money on his election.

The party also accused him of lying about how much he got from the first tranche of Paris Club refund which are given out to governors to offset salaries they owe workers.

Meanwhile, watch video of Nigerians picking the best man for the presidency job between Fayose and Buhari:

[embedded content]

