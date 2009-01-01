Home | News | General | Biafra: Kanu is a leader, Buhari is a ruler - Reno Omokri attacks presidency

- Reno Omokri has reacted to a statement by the presidency, regarding the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu

- The presidency had said that it does not consider Nnamdi Kanu a leader

- Reacting to the statement, Omokri said Nnamdi Kanu is more of a leader than President Buhari

Pastor Reno Omokri has faulted the presidency over comments made regarding Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The presidency had in an earlier statement, said that Nnamdi Kanu is not one to be considered a leader.

In reaction to the presidency's comments, Omokri said: "Nnamdi Kanu has his own faults, but if the Presidency says they don't consider a man who shut down the Southeast a leader, as their statement says, it means they don't understand leadership".

Omokri says though Nnamdi Kanu is very flawed, still he is a leader for his people

According to the statement made via Facebook, the ex-aide to GEJ said: "No matter the title you have, if people do not follow you, you are not a leader. No matter the title you do not have, if people follow you, you are a leader. I think the Presidency has confused a ruler with a leader".

"Muhammadu Buhari is a ruler, but Nnamdi Kanu is a leader. A flawed leader, but still a leader nevertheless," Omokri stressed.

READ ALSO: Panic hits Kogi state as 188, 580 sign petition to recall Senator Dino Melaye

Reno Omokri in a series of posts on social media, recently reacted to several issues plaguing the nation at the moment.

He tried to point out the flaws of the Nigerian government at the moment, stating that the government's inadequacies are a major reason why the nation is unsteady.

Abdulsalami's birthday and Buhari's age scandal

In reaction to the 75th birthday celebration of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Omokri stirred some dust over the age of President Buhari.

He said: "Yesterday General Abdulsalami Abubakar turned 75 years old. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, his former boss and military senior (who joined the army years before Gen. Abubakar) says he is 74.

"If I talk they will say I am a wailer! In any case, we have a President who told us last October 1st that (and I am using his exact words), 'Investors from all over the world are falling over themselves to come and do business in Nigeria.'

"This is despite the fact that under Buhari, foreign investment into Nigeria has fallen to a nine year low.

"Well I guess a man who can tell such a blatant lie can be relied upon to state his real age. Inconclusive age. Inconclusive certificate. Inconclusive elections.

"Please General Abdulsalami Abubakar, find time to advise your 'younger' brother to be more honest during this year's October 1 speech."

Senator Saraki's victory at the CCT

Lending his voice to the reaction over Nigeria's Senate president's victory at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Omokri said: "The presidency calls the discharge of Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal an 'outrageous travesty of justice'.

"This is the same Presidency that was quiet when a Kano court freed the killers of evangelist Bridget Agbahime after the Kano state Attorney General withdrew the charges against them.

"I guess that was not a 'travesty of justice' to them. This is the same Presidency that sees nothing wrong with President Muhammadu Buhari hiring 13 SANs for his defense in the case challenging the authenticity of his WAEC certificate.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"I do not need even one SAN if someone accuses me of not having my WAEC certificate. All I have to do is present it.

If it is lost all I have to do is apply to WASC or Cambridge University for a letter acknowledging that I sat for and passed my WAEC/GCE.

"This is coming only two days after the National Judicial Council exposed the Buhari Presidency as liars who lied about their appeal in the case of reinstated Justice Adeniyi Ademola and five other judges.

"That Presidency with such a record of dishonesty has the guts to point fingers at Saraki is the real outrage and travesty! The only thing good about this Presidency is Professor Yemi Osinbajo."

Watch this video in which NAIJ.com visited Evans the kidnapper's house, and asked Lagosians how should the kingpin be punished?

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General