Home | News | General | You Should Read What Olajumoke Said To A Fan Who Blasted Her On Father’s Day
Evans’ wife hasn’t visited home since she got married – Brother
The Truth About CRK Being Removed From Nigeria’s School Curriculum

You Should Read What Olajumoke Said To A Fan Who Blasted Her On Father’s Day



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

jummy

Popular Bread seller that tutn model, Olajumoke seems to have joined the list of celebs who don’t mind clapping back at any fan of theirs who criticizes them on social media.

She slammed a fan who blasted her for not wishing her husband a happy Father’s day.

Check out the conversation between Olajumoke and her fan:

Jummy

Jummy

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

You Should Read What Olajumoke Said To A Fan Who Blasted Her On Father’s Day
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 274