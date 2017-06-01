Home | News | General | The Truth About CRK Being Removed From Nigeria’s School Curriculum

The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked claims that Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) has been removed as a subject of study from the secondary school curriculum and Islamic Religious Studies reintroduced.



According to the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Chinenye Ihuoma, the ministry has designed a new subject which merged Civic Education, IRS, CRK and Social Studies into “Religion and National Values”.

She said,

“The alternation is not from the minister, this is purely from the National Council on Education. It is just as the council has said that History should be a subject of its own at the basic level in the first nine years.

“Now, a new subject has been introduced, called Religion and National Values. It is a fusion of religion and civics.

I have not seen the details but in a case where you have subject combinations in the same period, everyone will attend lectures that correspond with their own religion.

Arabic and Islamic Studies are not standing alone. Islamic Religious Study and Christian Religious Study as well as national values will be taught under a new subject,’’ she said.

