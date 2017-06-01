K Camp – Racks Like This
- 3 hours ago
- 1
- 0
K Camp continues to roll out new music ahead of his upcoming RARE 2 mixtape. Following up last month’s freestyle over Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia,” the ATL crooner decides to come through today and share a new song for fans called “Racks Like This .”
Going in over the smooth production from Cash Clay Beats, K Camp brings the title to life & delivers an effortless ballad that finds him crooning about his love for money and how it’s easy to get women when you have lots of it. This one for the ladies..
