Hmmm! Uche Jombo Removes Husband’s Name From Her IG Page, And Her Latest Post

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has removed her Puerto Rican husband, Kenney Rodriguez’s name from her Instagram page.



It might mean nothing serious though as she posted a photo of him and their son last Sunday to celebrate Father’s day. See below…



The couple got married in a private beach wedding ceremony in Puerto Rico on May 16th 2012.

