Home | News | General | Hmmm! Uche Jombo Removes Husband’s Name From Her IG Page, And Her Latest Post
Former Benue Governor, Gabriel Suswam Sent To Kuje Prison Over Fraud
Five Nigerian Celebrities Who Celebrated Father’s Day For The Very First Time

Hmmm! Uche Jombo Removes Husband’s Name From Her IG Page, And Her Latest Post



  • 3 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has removed her Puerto Rican husband, Kenney Rodriguez’s name from her Instagram page.


It might mean nothing serious though as she posted a photo of him and their son last Sunday to celebrate Father’s day. See below… 


The couple got married in a private beach wedding ceremony in Puerto Rico on May 16th 2012.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Hmmm! Uche Jombo Removes Husband’s Name From Her IG Page, And Her Latest Post
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 274