Hmmm! Uche Jombo Removes Husband’s Name From Her IG Page, And Her Latest Post
- 3 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has removed her Puerto Rican husband, Kenney Rodriguez’s name from her Instagram page.
It might mean nothing serious though as she posted a photo of him and their son last Sunday to celebrate Father’s day. See below…
The couple got married in a private beach wedding ceremony in Puerto Rico on May 16th 2012.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles