Home | News | General | Five Nigerian Celebrities Who Celebrated Father’s Day For The Very First Time

Father’s Day is a celebration honoring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. In Catholic Europe, it has been celebrated on March 19 (St. Joseph’s Day) since the Middle Ages.

Nigerian celebrities who also were not left out of the celebration took to social media to celebrate the special day just as some were witnessing it for the first time.

Check Them Out

1- D’BANJ

D’banj welcomed first child with wife, Didi Kilgrow a few weeks ago.

Dbanj Welcomes First Child With Wife, Didi Kilgrow

Dbanj’s wife shared a photo of him with his son and wrote;

“You’re a king to the world…. but sooo much more to us. Happy Father’s Day

2- UBI FRANKLIN

Triple MG CEO, Ubi Franklin and Lilian, welcomed a son in July 2016.

3- GBENRO AJIBADE

Gbenro and Osas Ajibade welcomed a baby girl in June 2017.

4- PATRICK ELIS

The cinematographer and his wife welcomed their baby girl Neema in May 2017.

5- JOHN PAUL NWADIKE

Nollywood actor, Johnpaul Nwadike who is currently in the US with his wife welcomed a set of twin boys on Monday, being February, 13, 2017.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General