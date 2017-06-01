Teebillz and Tiwa Savage Complete Reconciliation, Step Out Together (Video)
- 13 hours 46 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Where are the haters at now? Where una dey, Well Tiwa Savage has gotten rid of “Edible Catering” and got her man back with so much pride, after their infamous public fallout which brought out so much information on their very far-from-perfect marriage, the couple are now back together and their marriage seems to have been fixed, now its time to go after all those fake friends that made mischievous statements during their down time
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles