Teebillz and Tiwa Savage Complete Reconciliation, Step Out Together (Video)



  13 hours 46 minutes ago
Where are the haters at now? Where una dey, Well Tiwa Savage has gotten rid of “Edible Catering” and got her man back with so much pride, after their infamous public fallout which brought out so much information on their very far-from-perfect marriage, the couple are now back together and their marriage seems to have been fixed, now its time to go after all those fake friends that made mischievous statements during their down time

Teebillz and Tiwa Savage Complete Reconciliation, Step Out Together (Video)
