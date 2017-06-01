Home | News | General | Rotimi Amaechi Caught on Camera Sleeping at his Birthday Symposium
Rotimi Amaechi Caught on Camera Sleeping at his Birthday Symposium



  • 14 hours 22 minutes ago
Transport Minister and ex-governor of Rivers state, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who turned 52 years old last month was spotted dozing off during a lecture held to celebrate him.

Rotimi Amaechi Caught on Camera Sleeping at his Birthday Symposium
