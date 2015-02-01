Home | News | General | My Wife Only Wants Nigerians to Have Sympathy For me, if Forgiven, I Will be Anti-Kidnapping Ambassador – Evans

Suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeje George Onwuamadike alias Evans, yesterday claimed he gave his father N3million cash, a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a Hilux Van before he stopped visiting his hometown, Umudim, Nnewi in Anambra State.

Evans made the allegation when detectives took him to one of the dens his gang used for the detention of victims, The Nation reports.



“My wife was only lying that she did not spend part of my money. She only wants Nigerians to have sympathy for me. She did not know I was into kidnapping. I only told her that I am into drug, which she advised me to stop because it is dangerous.”

Continuing, Evans, who allegedly threatened his victims with death and even shot at some of them, said he believes in God.

He said:

“I believe in God, that was why I mandated my wife to always wake my children up for prayers. My favourite bible passage is Psalm 23. My wife does not know why I loved the Psalm so much. I loved it because of the sins I have committed. I always asked my children to ask for forgiveness for me and also pray that I should not die young.

“I believe in God, because he’s the only one that can save me from the problem I find myself in. I believe it was greed that pushed me into kidnapping. I don’t believe in Juju.”

Asked how he was faring in cell, Evans said he was being treated well by other suspects, adding that policemen were also friendly with him.

“They take good care of me. I cannot blame them if they did not take care of me because I am the cause of my problem. I am reaping what I sowed.

“I do not have any car called Fathom. The only vehicles I have are Toyota Hilux, Nissan pickup – N7million, Luxus GS460 – N22million, Range Rover, 2016 model – N55million and Luxus GL47 – N9million.

“I did not enjoy all the money I made from kidnapping because I was always on the run. I am regretting my actions in life. I did not go to clubs, hotels because I was afraid that policemen would come after me. If I am given a second chance, I would be the most grateful person on earth and I promise to be an advocate of anti-kidnapping in the country.”

