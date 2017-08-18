Home | News | General | Lagos ranked as 2nd worst liveable city in the world despite Ambode’s efforts; find out which city came tops

- The various criteria’s on which the report was premised are stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure

- Lagos’s overall rating was pegged at 36 percent; only higher than that of the Syrian capital city, Damascus

- The Australian city of Melbourne was ranked as the world’s most liveable city for the seventh year running

Nigeria’s commercial nerve center, Lagos state, has been ranked as second least liveable city in the world, Punch reports.

This is a drop from its previous position of 3rd least liveable city, in 2016.

READ ALSO: Seize the bull by the horn and run for office - Obasanjo tells young Nigerians

In an annual report by The Economist, Lagos was ranked only higher that Damascus, the Syrian capital.

For the seventh year running, the Australian city of Melbourne has been ranked as the world’s most liveable city.

According to the report by The Economist which was released on Wednesday August 16, global living conditions are being eroded by terrorism and diplomatic tensions.

The various criteria’s on which the report was premised are stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Lagos’s overall rating was pegged at 36 percent, and this was broken down as follows: stability, 10 percent; healthcare, 37.5 percent; culture and environment, 53.5 percent; education, 33.3 percent and infrastructure, 46.4 percent.

Of the top 5 cities in the 140 listed cities ranked, were Melbourne, Australia; Vienna, Austria; and then the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary rounded out the remaining top spots.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state on Wednesday May 17 commissioned the Ajah and Abule-Egba flyovers, saying his administration means business.

The Governor added that both bridges were creative solutions by his administration to address the perennial traffic associated with the areas as well as boost economic activities in both axes.

Watch this NAIJ.com TV video about the British painter who is beautifying Lagos

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General