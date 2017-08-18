Kwara Council Polls Fixed For November 18

Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission, KWSIEC, yesterday, announced that the local government elections, earlier scheduled for November 4, will now hold on November 18.

Chairman of KWASIEC, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, told newsmen at a briefing in Ilorin, yesterday, that the two weeks postponement was to enable those on Hajj pilgrimage participate.

He also reiterated that the commission will not make use of the card readers for the election.

He said: “A proclamation was issued on July 31 on the council elections in accordance with the provisions of the extant laws. We were prepared for free, fair, transparent, peaceful and credible elections in the 16 local government area in the state.

“However, shortly after the proclamation, my commission was awash with emissaries from stakeholders, including individual electorate.

“They all pleaded with the commission to consider the interest of our Muslim brothers and sisters, who are currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia performing one of their religious obligations.”