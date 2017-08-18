Home | News | General | Restructure Nigeria, give each region separate constitution – Afenifere leader, Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has advocated a restructuring of Nigeria that would allow each region of the country to have a distinct Constitution to reflect the autonomy and differences among the regional units.

He made the call in Lagos while speaking at a political colloquium yesterday

He said: “Nigeria is running a unitary system of government; you cannot run Nigeria as a military system of government considering the ethnic groups. We have passed that stage.

“Don’t let anybody tell you lies, the word restructuring is not a strange or new word. All we are fighting for today dated back to 1954.”

Noting the role of the military in dismantling the autonomy of the various regions, he said: “It was the military that destructured Nigeria. Awolowo fought to have an arrangement that ensured a true federal system, he never went to the Federal Government to ask for subsidy. Each region had its constitution. Western Region had its Agent-General in Britain. Regions built their own universities. Obasanjo federalised the universities.”

