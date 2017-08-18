Home | News | General | Reno Omokri lied; I was not fired by GEJ, I resigned - Former Minister blasts Jonathan aide

- Barth Nnaji, former Minister of Power, chided Reno Omokri for attempting to impugn other people’s character in a bid to defend former President Jonathan

- The former Minsiter stated that Omokri was trying to deflect attention from other issues at the expense of an innocent person who served his country well

- He noted the comical nature of the situation, stating that the former presidential aide was not even around when he discussed the issue of his resignation with Jonathan

A former Minister of Power during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, Barth Nnaji, has denied being fired by his former boss over corruption allegations.

The Cable reports that Nnaji made his comments in response to claims made by Reno Omokri, former Senior Special Assistant to the ex-President on New Media.

READ ALSO: Igbo groups warn against the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu

In a chat with journalists, Nnaji described Omokri’s claims as being incorrect, and stated that he had tendered his resignation to the former President in order to protect his integrity, adding that he still had his letter of resignation.

He also stated that the former President had stated that he (Nnaji) “committed no offense”, when queried about his resignation two days after the incident.

In his words: “If you want to defend your boss, defend your boss correctly with facts.

"Do not go to impugn people’s character in order to defend your boss.

“I have not made any statement against anybody and I know exactly what happened in that place.

“There have been numerous reports about what transpired and I was very clear that those who were vested in the sector were out to get what they wanted.

“And all of you can see it today. Some of them did get what they wanted and I didn’t want to be part of any of that. That is why I resigned.

“So, anybody saying anything else is trying to find a way to deflect issues and it shouldn’t be an innocent person – somebody who came to serve his country and everybody knows what I did and the quality of work I did in the sector.

“There is absolutely nothing like that.

“I resigned; I have a letter of resignation, which I tendered to the President and I issued a statement, stating why I was resigning; that I didn’t want my integrity to be tampered with.

“It was very clear; it is public knowledge; you people reported it.

“It is actually quite funny. First, the presidential aide was not there when the (former) President and I discussed my resignation and I have my letter of resignation and I resigned.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that in a move aimed at salvaging the reform and privatization programme of the power sector, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had accepted the resignation of one of the key members of his cabinet, Professor Bart Nnaji as Minister of Power.

The former President was said to have decided to accept the resignation, following Nnaji’s admission that companies linked to him had submitted bids for one of the successor companies created from the unbundling of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Watch this NAIJ.com TV video of Nigerians assessing the GEJ presidency

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General