Only Facts: What is integrated science?

Integrated Science is a revolutionary programme provided by many universities of the world. The programme is devoted to providing a wide range of knowledge in various fields of science. There are no exclusive rights for this programme, and every institution can provide its own explanation. Naij.com will give you the concept of integrated science!

Science Education

Integrated Science is the developed version of science education. Every institution may provide its own definition of integrated science course. It can be a one-year programme for freshmen, or it can be full undergraduate bachelor programme. Nevertheless, the roots of integrated science are hidden in traditional science education.

What is Science Education? It`s a process of providing science knowledge to people who are not a part of the scientific community. The work with science education may include:

- Science content;

- Scientific methods;

- Pedagogy;

- Social Science;

- Science Process;

- Science History.

According to the standards of education, science education should provide a general understanding about science to students. The traditional subjects for science education include:

- Physical Sciences;

- Human Sciences;

- Space Sciences;

- Earth Sciences;

- Life Sciences.

In any school of the world, there are three major branches of sciences provided as an educational material for students.

1. Physics

Students usually take an introductory course to physics in the eighth-ninth year of school. Physics education is a part of science education in schools. Students can take part in various experiments to have an idea of importance of science to the world.

2. Biology

Biology is another part of life science, where students take actions to study live creatures. It also helps them to understands the principles of the planet`s existence. Also, in advanced schools, students can also take part in biological experiments to apply their knowledge to practice.

3. Chemistry

Chemistry is the third branch of science provided in schools` programmes. Chemistry provides the knowledge about chemicals and their structures. Therefore, the students can understand the logical structure of the world. In addition, they can also apply their knowledge in chemical experiments.

All these three branches of science are extremely crucial for the understanding of the world. Science education provides the basis for integrated science education, where students can learn much more about science. This type of education can be provided in high schools and universities.

Integrated Science Definition

What is integrated science? It refers as an undivided whole. In the very beginning of the science. This science was created to explain a lot of things about the universe. With the development of technologies and human society, the philosophy provided life to completely new branches of science. Therefore, they became divided!

This situation stayed unchanged up to the second half of the 20th century. In that time, various scientists started to provide hypothesis about integrated science education. They tried to explain the importance of integrated science. The content of science was then agreed to be part of real life experience and not just theory in books.

Concept of Integrated Science education

The concept of integrated science education started to occur after the World War 2. The ideas of integrated science were provided by:

- Jerrold R.Zacharis;

- Judah L.Schwartz;

- R.Francis;

- F.Staley;

- H.Cohen;

- Lowell J.Bethel;

- Thomas R.Koballa.

These scientists tried to apply integrated natural science in their works. They provided the theory for integrated science education. The concept of the integrated science is quite simple – combine sciences. For instance, when you are studying digestion processes of animals – it might be a good idea for the teacher to teach you about chemical processes.

Thanks to the above-mentioned scientists, the students can enjoy a healthy curriculum programmes of schools today. They can then understand that they study the whole system of science instead of separated branches.

Problems of Integrated Sciences

Prof.Dr.Vincent Lamanauskas noted the following issues with integrated science curriculum:

- Integrated Science must provide the environment to strengthen the existing knowledge of students;

- It must provide the integration into the real world;

- The integration process may be difficult for teachers;

- The integrated science must extend the knowledge of students.

Objectives of Integrated Science

The history of science education provided a lot of different variants to help students to learn things. For today, the integrated science and integrated science education are considered to be the most effective way to provide knowledge to students. As a result, it provides the following objectives:

- Develop Scientific Knowledge of Students;

- Encourages an interest in science;

- Interdisciplinary connections;

- Develop abilities to solve scientific problems;

- Develop abilities to apply the knowledge in the real world

Integrated Science Conclusion

Integrated Science is a relatively new way of using science and science education. It helps to understand inter-disciplinary relations in natural science which will then provide a better understanding of the real world!

