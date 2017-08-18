Home | News | General | 200 farms destroyed by herdsmen in Imo state

- It was a sad day in Owerri west, Imo state on Thursday, August 17 as farmers woke up to a heartbreaking sight

- Over 200 farms were invaded by herdsmen to feed their cattle, destroying produce worth millions

- Farmers were seen bemoaning the destruction of their primary means of livelihood

Farmers in Amakohia-Ubi Autonomous community, Owerri west local government area of Imo state were left in tears on Thursday, August 17 after herdsmen destroyed over 200 of their farms.

Mr Cyril Ndumanya, the president-general of the community said that millions have been lost and hunger would ravage the community.

According to Vanguard, Ndumanya also said: “What we are seeing in the hands of these herdsmen is causing us unforgettable pains.

“Last month, we reached an agreement to stop this ugly trend but you can see that they have started again. This time around, what they have destroyed are worth millions of naira. No issue of killings but the level of destructions may bring hunger.

“Our cassava, vegetables, maize have been completely destroyed and used by herdsmen to feed their cattle.”

READ ALSO: Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attacks

The famers discovered the destruction in the early hours of Thursday. A farmer, who simply introduced herself as Benedicta said:

“I came to my farm to harvest my cassava only to see that cattle have destroyed them. I want to collect some cassava to go and sell in the market and used the money to buy what me and my husband and children will eat. I am shedding tears, I don’t know what to do now.”

A chief in the community said it was not the first time such a thing was happening in the community and that his relatives had been affected by the recent invasion of their farmlands by herdsmen.

He said: “We have more than 200 people farming in the area and some of them went to the farm to harvest what they will eat. You can see that the people are suffering. I want to ask what will these people affected do?

“The problem is not that they destroyed our crops but when will this type of thing stop? Whenever the herdsmen destroy our farmlands, there is always so much hunger in the land.”

PAY ATTENTION: Watch more videos on NAIJ.com TV

NAIJ.com earlier reported that hundreds of protesters made up mainly of women in Iyede community, Isoko North local government area, Delta state, have closed down the axis of the busy Ughelli - Asaba road over the attack of herdsmen in the area.

There are reports that the women collaborate with the community youths and men swing into mass action denying vehicles access to and fro on that axis.

Watch this NAIJ.com video of traders complaining about prices:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General