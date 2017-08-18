Home | News | General | Is it safe to convert iTunes gift card to Bitcoin in Nigeria?

Do you want to exchange iTunes gift card to Bitcoin? Then this is your chance to learn how to do this! Continue reading to find out how to convert iTunes gift card to Bitcoin!

Convert iTunes gift card to Bitcoin in Nigeria

If you want to sell iTunes gift cards for bitcoin, then you have several options. Your first option will be to ask middlemen about exchanging your gift cards to bitcoins. However, there is a downside to this method. There is a high probability for a scam.

Therefore, when you try to convert iTunes gift card to Bitcoin – be extremely alert. It`s not a big scam, but you certainly do not want to lose your money. Try to work with people who are trustworthy.

Top 4 Websites to trade iTunes gift card for Bitcoin

If you enter the phrase “iTunes gift card for bitcoin” in the google search, then the following websites will be revealed to you. Are they trustworthy? Honestly, it`s up to your guts. They certainly have positive and negative reviews.

1. Local Bitcoins

This website gives you the ability to buy bitcoins with any currency. Also, it`s one of the most trustworthy websites in this top 4 list. Still, there is a drawback - you can only sell these iTunes gift cards to other people. This platform only exchanges real money to bitcoin and vice versa. Still, the community of the website can help you with your task.

2. Amzexchange

According to the information from this website, it has been available for exchanging gift cards since 2013. However, this website looks very suspicious. There is no contact name on this website. How can this be explained? It`s up to you! This website is secured by WebTrust, but is it enough to secure your iTunes gift card for bitcoin transaction?

3. ZITC-Exchange

According to the information from this website, ZITC-Exchange provides the most efficient services connected with e-currency transactions in Nigeria. This website also provides services for iTunes gift card to bitcoin transactions. You just need to follow the instructions on the website.

4. Paxful

It`s another website you can go to exchange your bitcoins and iTunes gift cards. It instantly connects you with people who want to buy or exchange bitcoins. The system works as a middleman between traders.

iTunes gift cards

It can be a nice gift to your friend as they can exchange these gift cards to something from Apple Store. Still, if they do not want to buy something from Apple Store, then they will have to exchange this card for the money. Therefore, the bottom line here is “do not buy something they will not use”.

Bitcoins

Bitcoins can be a nice way to get rid of iTunes gift cards. Nevertheless, there is only one problem – trustfulness. If you have found a trustworthy friend or website that can exchange iTunes gift cards to Bitcoins, then you will achieve your goal with this task. Nonetheless, you should pay attention to people who want to buy your iTunes gift card. They can be just scammers who want to get your gift card.

The bottom line here is “trust your guts!” It`s the only way to be secured when buying something from anonymous sources or strange websites.

