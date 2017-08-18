Home | News | General | Chaos as Badoo member is arrested inside Lagos church while congregation had night vigil

- The suspected Badoo member reportedly disguised as one of the congregants in the church

- Ahmed Adeleke, the suspect, allegedly monitored his victim, a woman who was sleeping

- The woman raised alarm, but by then her head had been smashed by the suspect

A member of the Badoo cult group has been reportedly arrested at the Irapade, Agbowa end of Lagos state as he tried to attack and kill a church congregant.

NAIJ.com learnt that the white-garment church had organised a vigil and members where in the programme when the incident happened.

Vanguard gave the name of the suspect as Ahmed Adeleke, a 29-year-old, who disguised as a worshipper at the church.

Adeleke planned his attack on a female member of the church who fell asleep. The church was suddenly rattled by shouts for help.

By the time help came, the woman’s head had been smashed by the suspected cultist and she pointed at a direction.

By the time some of the church members followed the direction, they reportedly met the suspect changing his clothes.

While he denied the allegation, the church members checked the white garment he wore and found it stained with blood.

He was reportedly handed over to the police.

“Policemen from Ipakodo division rushed to the church.

“Although the suspect denied the accusation, when the area was searched, three handkerchiefs (white, blue and red) were recovered from him.

“Also, a grinding stone, which he used to hit his victim on the head, was also found,” Fatai Owoseni, the commissioner of police in Lagos said as he paraded the suspect on Thursday, August 17.

The report said the suspect denied being a Badoo member.

“I was a Muslim, but later converted to Christianity. I live at 9, Ojokoro Street, Agric.

“I was invited to worship there that night by a senior colleague, Kehinde, at the tailoring shop where I work.”

She said Kehinde has not come to the station to identify him since his arrest because of fear she could be picked too.

NAIJ.com recently reported how the Lagos state police command arrested 87 suspected members of Badoo cult group while declaring 20 others wanted.

The report said the 87 suspected Badoo members were nabbed in their hideouts in Owutu and Odongunyan in Ikorodu area of the state in the late hours of Thursday, July 6.

Some of the wanted cult members include Moshood (a.k.a Mosho); Alfa (a.k.a King of Boys); Papa; Fela; Alakoto and Chukwudi.

