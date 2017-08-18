Home | News | General | Top facts about ★ Davido daughters and their mamas

Davido has two beautiful daughters from two baby mamas. Davido daughters are natural beauties who will capture your hearts. Take a look at their story and why Nigerians love them so much!

Davido Family

According to official reports, Davido has two daughters. The first daughter is Aurora Imade Adeleke. Her mother is Sophie Momodu. The name of the second daughter is Hailey Veronica Adeleke. Her mother`s name is Amanda, and she gave birth to her daughter in the USA. Davido is not married to any of these women.

Davido's First Daughter

Davido's first daughter is Imade, and he welcomed her birth on May 14, 2015. The full name of the girl is Imade Aurora Oluwadamilola Adeleke. She prefers to appear only on Instagram and Facebook! Just take at these Davido and daughter pictures.

Davido's First Baby Mama

Sophie Momodu is currently the most famous Davido daughter mother. One thing this mama has known for sure – Nigerians like celebrity scandals. Therefore, Sophie Momodu is happy to do things that will provide scandal to the public. She is a very beautiful woman with an interesting character. The first piece of information about her and Davido came to the press from a member of Davido`s team.

When Sophie Momodu announced that she was pregnant and the father was Davido, the singer did not believe it. However, sometime later, he acknowledged that it was his child. Still, he did not marry Sophie Momodu. This is what frustrates her even today. For the last two years, there were a lot of major scandals between these two. Unfortunately, the baby has also been a part of these scandals.

The Second Davido Daughter

The name of the other Davido`s daughter is Hailey Veronica Adeleke. She was born on 9th of May 2017. The father of this baby was so happy about this that he even posted her picture on Instagram. Take a look at the first Davido Daughter photos. Even if Hailey Veronica Adeleke is Nigerian by blood – she was born in the USA. This means, in the future, she can become a citizen of this country.

The second Davido Daughter mother

READ ALSO: Wizkid son and Olamide son: Who is cuter?

There is not much information about the second mother of Davido`s baby. The only information about this lady is that her name is Amanda and she is from the USA. Also, Davido has not mentioned anything about getting married to this lady. Still, it`s clear that Sophie Momodu was not very happy when Davido`s second baby was born.

Davido Daughters

Officially, Davido has only two daughters, but this information can be changed. Premium Times publicized a story about a third daughter that could be Davido`s The name of the lady is Ayotimode Labinjo. She accused Davido of impregnating her four years ago, and now she has a three-year-daughter. Davido has never responded to her accusations.

For now, we know for certain that Davido has two beautiful daughters – Hailey Veronica Adeleke and Aurora Imade Adeleke. Nigerian believes that their daddy will help these two beauties to become superstars in the music scene in Nigeria, just like their father. We hope the singer continues to build a good relationship with their mothers, for his daughters' sakes.

READ ALSO: Wizkid biography and awards

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General