Home | News | General | Barcelona attack: How it happened‎ – Eyewitnesses

Some eyewitnesses have recounted how the attack on Las Ramblas boulevard, Barcelona, happened.

The attack happened around 5:00 pm (1500 GMT), on Thursday when a vehicle slammed into a crowd of pedestrians on the famous city.

The city centre is one of the city’s busiest streets, normally thronged with tourists and street performers until well into the night.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos and panic, with bodies littered along the boulevard as others fled for their lives.

One of the witnesses, Tom Gueller, who lives on a road next to Las Ramblas told the BBC he saw the van speeding along the boulevard.

He said, “It wasn ’t slowing down at all. It was just going straight through the middle of the crowds in the middle of the Ramblas,” he was referring to the pedestrianised area.

Regional interior minister Joaquim Forn also said at least 13 people had died and more than 50 were injured in the attack.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Didier Reynders revealed via Twitter that a Belgian national was among those killed in Barcelona.

He identified the victim as a woman.

Also, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement that three Dutch citizens had been injured in the attack and were “in contact with their relatives.

“They are out of danger and have been taken to a hospital.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General