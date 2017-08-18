Home | News | General | Seven-year-old Boy Missing In Barcelona Terror Attack After Getting Separated From Mum As Family Make Emotional Plea For Safe Return
Seven-year-old Boy Missing In Barcelona Terror Attack After Getting Separated From Mum As Family Make Emotional Plea For Safe Return



information over his missing seven-year-old grandson missing in the Barcelona terror attack has posted a heartbreaking appeal on Facebook.

There is no information as to the whereabouts of young Julian Cadman who became separated from his mother, Jom, after a van ploughed into crowds on Las Ramblas.

She has been subsequently traced to a hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition.

Grandfather Tony Cadman posted this message on his Facebook page: “My Grandson, Julian Alessandro Cadman is missing. Please like and share.

“We have found Jom (my daughter in law) and she is serious but stable condition in hospital.

“Julian is 7 years old and was out with Jom when they were separated, due to the recent terrorist activity.

“Please share if you have family or friends in Barcelona.”

Julian’s father Andrew has flown from Sydney to Spain to search for his missing son.

There are understood to be eight Australians injured in the wake of the Barcelona terror attack.

Julian’s aunt Hayley also posted online a desperate appeal for information to help find her nephew.

She said: “My nephew Julian Cadman is missing. Please like and share. We have found Jom and she is serious but stable in hospital.

“Julian is 7 years old and was out with Jom and they were separated. Please share if you have family or friends in Barcelona.”

At least 13 people have died and more than 100 people were injured – 88 requiring hospital treatment – in the terror attack.

Seven-year-old Boy Missing In Barcelona Terror Attack After Getting Separated From Mum As Family Make Emotional Plea For Safe Return
