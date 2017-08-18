Thief Arrested For Same Crime Few Days After Serving 1-Year-jail Sentence In Imo
A suspected thief, Madabuchukwu Unamba, who also works as a bus conductor was arrested yesterday by operatives of Imo security Network Oru West, for same offence he served a one-year-jail sentence for.
The native of Ebonyi state who confessed having once escaped from Police cell, broke into a shop, alongside his driver accomplice, Nwa Papa, and stole eleven (11)Vehicle batteries, one (1) Tiger Power Generating set as well as five (5) mobile Phones. However they ran out of luck, as they were nabbed.
