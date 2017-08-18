Home | News | General | Superstory Features Odunlade, Woli Arole In New Season

Top actors and new revelations are set to thrill TV drama lovers in a new season of wapTV’s long-running Superstory.

The new offering titled Life is a Teacher combines education with entertainment.

The production outfit says Life is a Teacher will soon hit the screen as its production has been concluded.

It notes that going by the pictures and short videos on @waptvchannel and its Instagram page, the soon-to-be-premiered season of Superstory is going to be great.

In action in Life is a Teacher are Odunlade Adekola, Rachael Oniga, Dan Imoudu, Woli Arole, Yinka Ademo (Nnenna), Livinus Nnochiri, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Toyin Oshinaike, Amaechi Muonagor, Chinyere Wilfred, Jide Kosoko, Lanre Hassan (Iya Awero), Ayo Adesanya, Khing Bassey, Madam Kofo, Obodo Emilie, Tunde Adeyemo, Rotimi Salami, Eric Obinna, Hadiza Abubakar and Ene Ochu.

The producer, Wale Adenuga Jnr., is quoted as saying, “Yes, we just concluded the recording of a new story, titled ‘Life is a Teacher’. In every season of Superstory, we ensure that all our stories have something tangible in them because it’s not enough to just watch a programme for entertainment. If you haven’t learnt anything new, then what have you really achieved?

“This particular story, which is based on real life events, reveals a lot about human nature and has a wide range of lessons for every member of the family. Viewers are set to be entertained as well because the cast is a fusion of industry legends and trending young stars.”

