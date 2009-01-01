Home | News | General | BREAKING: Kanu, Igbo leaders meet over Anambra election
Liverpool reject third Barcelona bid for Coutinho
Attack On EFCC Represents Audacity Of Corruption – NLC

BREAKING: Kanu, Igbo leaders meet over Anambra election



  • 19 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Igbo leaders under the umbrella of the Ala Igbo International Foundation are currently holding a press conference in Owerri, the Anambra State capital over the November 18 Anambra Governorship Election.

The foundation has traditional leaders, Igbo professors, and religious leaders as members.

Details later…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

BREAKING: Kanu, Igbo leaders meet over Anambra election
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 55 of 55