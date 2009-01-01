We Can Combat Hate Speech Without Trampling On Freedom Of Speech, Right To Criticize Govt. – Sen. Sani
Sen. Sani made this known to newsmen via his tweeter handle.
In his words, “We will pass a law on hate speech to squarely address the problems of extremism, incitement, violence and associated vices; but all Nigerians must be interested and fully involved in finding the definition and marking the red line on what constitutes hate speech and what does not.
“In that way we can combat hate speech without trampling on the right to freedom of speech and the right to criticize your government. Nigerians must be interested in every clause of the bill.
“Let’s have a law that will go after the bad ones and not a monster that will go after everyone. Never completely leave the business of law making on the hands of people in Government alone. Be interested, be involved.”
Conversely, on the asset waggling issue, Sen. Sani went further to tweet that “Anti corruption war still a mirage until all public holders publicly declare their assets.
“Our leaders want you to know their qualifications and grades and not their acquisitions and worth,” he said.
