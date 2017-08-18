Home | News | General | Nigerians get London police permit to protest overnight outside Buhari's house (Photo)

- A group of Nigerians protesting that President Buhari return or Resume will protest outside his Abuja residence

- The protesters will be outside the Abuja House from 5:00pm Friday till 8:30am on Saturday

The #ResumeorResign protesters are to protest outside President Muhammadu Buhari London residence, popularly called the Abuja House, from Friday to Saturday, August 19.

The protesters claimed to have received a permit and safety barriers from the UK police to conduct their protest.

The protest will reportedly hold all night long and protesters are advised to dress warm as they sit all night outside the president's residence demanding that he resume office or resign immediately.

A Facebook user, Chidi Cali, who posted the information on his page wrote: "London Protest, #Buhari #Resume or #Resign. British Police and Kensington and Chelsea Council has provided safety barriers for our guys. The parking in that road has been suspended for car users. TODAY: 18/08/2017 (5pm) to 19/08/2017 (8:30) 2 Campden Hill, Kensington. W8 7AD. Please dress warm as Temperature will drop below 12 degrees."

Recall that NAIJ.com reported that President Buhari left Nigeria for UK on medical vacation on May 7, 2017 after handling over to his deputy.

The president has since spent over hundred days in London without speaking to Nigerians or giving a certain date he intends to return to power.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the conveners of the #ResumeOrResign protest, Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charly Boy and Deji Adeyanju respectively have threatened court actions against Buhari if he fails to resume or resign as Nigeria’s president within 21 days from August 16, 2017.

The group has equally moved their protests to Lagos state and also continued that in London while calling off their protest in Abuja over what they termed continued attacks on their members by the Nigerian police and alleged government’s sponsored hoodlums.

