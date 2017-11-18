Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu meets Igbo leaders over Anambra election (Photos)

- Igbo leaders meet with Nnamdi Kanu in Anambra state

- The meeting is reportedly over the coming gubernatorial election in the state

Igbo leaders under the aegis of the Ala Igbo International Foundation met with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu on Friday, August 18.

NAIJ.com learnt that the traditional leaders met with Kanu to discuss the upcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

Recall that Kanu has repeatedly ordered members of his group, IPOB, to boycott the gubernatorial election to hold in Anambra on November 18, 2017.

Kanu and some Igbo leaders at the meeting.

As at the time of this report, it is unknown whether the elders and Kanu agreed to let the election hold or not.

The leaders meet with Kanu to discuss the upcoming election in Anambra state. Photo credit: Radio Biafra

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com gathered that major pro-Biafra groups are now in battle to adopt a candidate for the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election.

The struggle between the groups comes ahead of Saturday, August 19, governorship primaries of the United Progressive Party (UPP) for the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election.

The groups, sources said are locked in a battle of support for the two aspirants jostling for the governorship ticket of the party.

