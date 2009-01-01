Home | News | General | BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye visits Buhari in London (Photos)

- President Buhari receives Pastor Adeboye in his London residence

- The founder of RCCG visited the Abuja House on Friday, August 18

The general overseer and founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, August 18 at the Abuja House, London

Pastor Adeboye visits President Buhari. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Adeboye's visit to the ailing president was less than 24 hours after the president was visited by the senate president, Bukola Saraki and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Pastor Adeboye visits President Buhari. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the #ResumeorResign protest group are to protest outside President Muhammadu Buhari London residence, popularly called the Abuja House, from Friday to Saturday, August 19.

The protesters claimed to have received a permit and safety barriers from the UK police to conduct their protest.

The protest will reportedly hold all night long and protesters are advised to dress warm as they sit all night outside the president's residence demanding that he resume office or resign immediately.

