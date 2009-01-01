Home | News | General | 5.2 million people affected by food scarcity in Nigeria - UN report

- Boko Haram attacks has led to widespread displacement among Nigerians especially in the northeast

- According to a recent UN report about 5.2 million people are affected by the insurgency

- Top among the needs of the displaced is food scarcity as many try to live in IDP camps

Speaking on Thursday, August 17, the United Nations says the 5.2 million people affected by the Boko Haram crisis are in need of food assistance.

Speaking with people at Bakassi internally displaced persons camp in Maiduguri, Edward Kallon, the country coordinator, UN office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said measures had been put in place to provide food assistance to about 3.9 million displaced persons in the north east and Lake Chad Basin.

According to The Cable, he said the UN was collaborating with the federal government and donor agencies, would provide food assistance to households displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

He said: “This crisis is big; there are about 5.2 million people that need food assistance every day.

“The humanitarian community working with the government are providing food assistance to close to 2.4 million people right now.

“We are also very happy that the government of Nigeria has also increased its assistance and thereby reaching another 1.5 million people. The international community, the government of Borno, the federal government of Nigeria and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) etc.

“We are working round the clock and we will be reaching at least 3.9 million people with food assistance.”

Meanwhile, António Guterres, United Nations (UN) secretary-general has reacted to recent Boko Haram attacks in Borno state, adding that the perpetrators should be ''swiftly'' arrested and prosecuted.

It was learnt that a female bomber blow herself up at a market in Konduga, a village near Maiduguri, killing 27 persons.

Also two bombers was said to have blown themselves up at the gates of an internally displaced person (IDP) camp, injuring many.

