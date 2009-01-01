Home | News | General | Igbo groups disclose numbers of pro-Biafran agitators killed by Nigerian security agents

- The Igbo Peoples Congress, and the Igbo Aborigines have reacted to the recent shootings and killings of some agitators in Ekwulobia, Anambra state

- The groups said Nigeria’s security agencies have killed more than 150 pro-Biafran agitators

- They said it is sad that the security agents are not bothered by all the threats posed by Arewa youths from northern part of the country

The Igbo Peoples Congress, and the Igbo Aborigines have called on Nigeria’s security agencies to stop shedding innocent blood in the eastern part of the country.

The groups through a joint statement by their spokesmen, Okey Colbert and Chidi Obisike, condemned the recent shootings and killings of some agitators in Ekwulobia, Anambra state.

Reports have it that they noted that all Nigerians have the right to peaceful agitations, including secession saying that Nigeria cannot move forward until it is restructured.

NAIJ.com gathered that the groups however appealed to the International Court of Justice at to bring the killer soldiers to bring to book.

They said: ''The killing of more than 150 pro-Biafran agitators by Nigerian security agents as reported by the Amnesty International is still fresh in our mind.

''The Ezu River killings by SARS operatives at Awkuzu in Anambra state is also still fresh in our psyche.

''The quit notice by misled Arewa youths and the ongoing hate song in the north are still endangering the polity and yet these overzealous soldiers and other security agents are not bothered by all these challenges''.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra said Nnamdi Kanu would on Sunday, August 20, be at Ekwulobia, Anambra state to condole with the family of his member that lost his life on Wednesday, August 16.

