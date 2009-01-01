Home | News | General | 50 feared killed by strange disease in Kogi state

A strange disease, whose symptoms include diarrhoea, bloodstained vomiting and high fever has killed 50 people at Okunran, Okoloke and Isanlu-Esa villages in Yagba west local government area of the state.

Initial reports had suspected Lassa fever, but medics told Saka Audu, commissioner for health, who visited the affected areas on Thursday, August 17, said it was a strange disease that was unknown, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Audu, who described the situation as ''serious'', said that the visit was to assess the it ''especially since many lives have been lost to the disease''.

He said:''We want to determine the cause of these mysterious deaths and then proffer solution to it.

''Government is committed to assisting the people irrespective of how remote their settlements may be. We must ensure that we take healthcare to the door steps of rural dwellers.

''We want to reassure the people that government is with them and will take full responsibility of those who are already ill, so as to arrest the spread of this disease''.

Jannette Hathorn, a consultant at ECWA hospital, Egbe said: ''We initially suspected Lassa Fever after getting some misleading reports about people bleeding around, so we made a diagnosis for viral haemorrhagic fever (lassa fever), but the result was negative

''We are sure it is not Lassa fever; but our concern is that we do not know exactly what is happening. We have not arrived at a definitive diagnosis.

''Two adult patients were also brought here; one showed symptoms of ulcer-viral illness, but there was no bleeding component of any haemorrhagic symptom.

''We isolated them and both of them were treated for malaria. When they started improving, we let them go.

''Another parent brought a child to the hospital and pleaded for help. He said that 50 people had died in their village with similar symptoms of bloodstained vomiting, diarrhoea and fever.

''When the child died, we called the World Health Organisation (WHO). On Thursday, August 17, their officials came and took samples of everything; we must know exactly what we are dealing with''.

Ardo Damina Ibrahim, leader of the Fulani settlement, told journalists that the first case was reported three weeks ago, adding that children were worst hit.

He explained that parents became more confused when doctors could not ascertain the cause of the illness, saying that many died in the hospital while others were discharged without any cure.

Joshua Ogunyanda, the traditional ruler of the community, who thanked the commissioner for visiting the area in spite of the difficult terrain, said that he ran to the Yagba Local Government when the disease broke out.

Ogunyanda said: ''We are confident that the disease will soon be brought under control with the commitment that you have shown''.

