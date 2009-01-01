Home | News | General | Nigeria has a lot to reap from IBB - Jonathan eulogizes ex-Head of State at 76

- Former President Goodluck Jonathan eulogized Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State for what he has achieved for Nigeria

- Jonathan said Babangida has really contributed to national growth of the country

- He said Nigeria still has more to reap from his wealth of experience

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has sent a congratulatory message to Ibrahim Babangida, Nigerian former Head of State on his 76th birthday.

Reports have it that Jonathan who commended Babangida for being a great leader and committed patriot citizen said he still has a lot to offer Nigeria.

this in the message of goodwill sent that the former president sent to the celebrant.

He said: ''Our dear nation still has more to reap from your wealth of experience and deep wisdom in its journey to greatness.

''I am pleased to join your family and other well wishers in thanking God for blessing you with the strength and wisdom to live a fulfilling life.

''At 76, your contributions to national growth has remained undiminished as you continue to fearlessly lend your strong voice and strategic support to the genuine efforts towards making our nation great. May the Almighty Allah bless you with more rewarding years''.

In his own goodwill message, Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state described former Head of state as ''a gift, a rallying point for national discourse and a uniting factor in our polity''.

Kalu said: ''It gives me great pleasure to share the joy of your birthday with you. As you mark your 76th birthday, I pray that God will still keep you longer to play greater role in the stabilisation of our country.

''Your life has been one of great sacrifice for the unity and progress of our country.

''From your days as a soldier, you visioned a great nation where everyone will be well accommodated and freely pursue their aspirations.

''For this, you have worked, and still working, to keep Nigeria united and Nigerians happier and proud of their nation. At 76, Nigerians need you now more than they ever needed you.

''This is because you have proven yourself to be a conscientious and compassionate leader whose wise counsel have remained invaluable.

''My family and I felicitate with you on this glorious occasion when you remember the day the Almighty God gave you to us.

''As we cut your 76th cake with you and click wine glasses, I pray that Almighty God will bless you with good health and preserve you for our country''.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Former Nigerian Heads of State Olusegun Obasanjo, Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar were accused of conspiring against President Muhammadu Buhari’s good governance, by a member of the Nassarawa state House of Assembly, Kassim Mohammed Kassim (APC-Akwanga South).

