I am not ready to give up business for politics - Dangote rules out 2019 presidential bid

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has ruled out possibility of him running for Nigeria’s presidency in 2019 general elections or in the near future.

New Telegraph reports that Dangote declared that he is not cut out for politics, stating that he is more comfortable with business.

NAIJ.com gathered that there have been speculations that Dangote might take a shot at the presidency giving his net worth and influence.

But Dangote told Bloomberg Markets Magazine that he is not ready to give up his freedom for politics “No, I’m not interested".

There’s quite a lot we can do from the business side. I enjoy a lot of what I am doing and I also love my freedom and I don’t have too much.

The little I have, politics would take away. I am not ready to give that up. There are businessmen who are interested in politics. I’m not one of them,” he said.

He, however, said there is need for cooperation with politicians.

He said: “Well, in Africa, yes, I do think you need politicians. But at the same time, we cannot get things right unless there is good cooperation between politicians and businessmen. It’s a win-win. When you look at it today, in Nigeria, over 85 per cent of the GDP is from the private sector.”

On whether he is under pressure to make political donations, he said: “Well, you know the political donation depends on who you are dealing with and who you are donating money to. But the issue is we don’t go and give people in politics money for favours.

“I’ve told presidents of countries, ‘I’m a contractor, I’m running a business, I don’t need any favours.’ And really, when you look at it today, in all our businesses, we don’t need any favour. We’ve done our numbers. We think this business will work and we don’t need government support.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote revealed that he plans to invest $800 million in dairy production in Nigeria.

