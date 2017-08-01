Nnamdi Kanu withdraws threat to boycott Anambra election
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has withdrawn its threat to stop the conduct of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.
The decision was reached after a meeting organised by a non-governmental organisation, the Ala-Igbo International Foundation with the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
Leader of the foundation, Uzodinma Nwala, told newsmen Friday evening: “After much deliberation, IPOB has assured us that it won’t disrupt the November 18 governorship election.
“We have jointly told People who are eligible to vote to go out and exercise their franchise without fear of molestation.”
The Ala-Igbo Development Foundation is an Igbo group that brings together Igbo academics, elders, clerics, patriotic public figures, women and youth, both at home and abroad, with the main objective of protecting and ensuring the survival of Ndigbo, their culture and civilisation as well as the development of Igboland.
