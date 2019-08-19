Oshiomhole Meets APC Lawmakers, Warns Against Political Tension In Edo

Immediate past governor of Edo state and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, has met with the 20 APC lawmakers in the state House of Assembly urging them to avoid actions capable of creating political tension in the state.

At the meeting which held at the GRA residence of the former governor Tuesday night, Oshiomhole stressed the need for the lawmakers to ensure that they give support to the developmental strides of the governor Godwin Obaseki led administration so he can fulfil his electoral promises to the people of the state.

Both the ousted Speaker of the House, Justin Okonoboh and his Deputy Elizabeth Ativie and the new leadership led by Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto and his deputy, Victor Edoror and other APC lawmakers were in attendance.

The former governor had last Tuesday rushed back to Benin from Abuja following the change of leadership in the state House of Assembly. Upon his arrival, he met with the state governor Obaseki and members of the state Executive of the party, led by its chairman, Anslem Ojezua, before meeting with the lawmakers.

Oshiomhole who expressed his disgust about the penchant of lawmakers in the state in changing its leadership stressed the need for lawmakers and their leaders to always work in harmony just as he urged the new leadership to carry members along in their dealings.

It was learnt that the governor was said to have warned the lawmaker against actions capable of affecting the fortunes of the party in the state, commending the lawmakers for their loyalty to the party despite the change of leadership.