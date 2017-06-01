Home | News | General | Senator Shehu Sani reacts to President Buhari's return

Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after 105 days of medical vacation in London.

In a Facebook post, the Senator used metaphors to express the joy, the merriment and goodwill that await the President upon his return to country.

He wrote: “Welcoming the Lion King back to the palace and the crocodiles will shed tears of joy and you will see the snakes dance the rhumba, orangutan clapping, foxes smiling, cougars coming with flowers and hawks spraying fragrances of felicity”.

It could be recalled that Sani sparked a national discourse on the power play within Aso rock in President Buhari’s absence when he engaged in a well-celebrated social media discourse with wife of the President Aisha Buhari using ‘hyenas’ and ‘jackals’.

