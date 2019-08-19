Omagbemi “Honoured” By FIFA Best Women’s Coach Nomination

Former Super Falcons of Nigeria coach Florence Omagbemi has expressed gratitude to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) for her recognition as one of the nominated coaches for the Best Coach Award in the women’s category.

Omagbemi, who was in charge of the Falcons as they won the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Cameroon, was shortlisted alongside Olivier Echouafni (France), Emma Hayes (Chelsea Ladies), Ralf Kellermann (Wolfsburg), Xavi Llorens (FC Barcelona Femeni) Nils Nielsen (Danish national team), Gerard Precheur (Olympique Lyonnais Feminin), Dominik Thalhammer (Austrian national team), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands national team) , Hwang Yong-Bong (Korea DPR / Korea DPR U-20 national teams).

The eventual winner of the award will be decided by votes cast by national team coaches, captains, selected media and the fans.

“To be nominated itself is a great honour,” former Super Falcons captain Omagbemi told journalists. “I wouldn’t say it came as a surprise but I was nonetheless ecstatic about the nomination.

“I was happy, overwhelmed and I give God all the glory. And I want to say thank you to FIFA.

“This will motivate me to do more. We’ve done well on the African continent, it’s now time to do better at global tournaments like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.”