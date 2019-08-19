Home | News | General | Borno sets up boarding schools for children orphaned by Boko Haram

The Borno Government on Saturday said it had constructed two model boarding primary schools to enrol children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Commissioner of Education, Musa Kubo, told newsmen in Maiduguri that the school projects, located at Ngomeri-Barwee and 303 Housing estates in Maiduguri, had been completed.

“Foreseeing the problem of the orphans left behind by the Boko Haram insurgency, the state government embarked on the construction of boarding primary and junior secondary schools.

“The government is going to replicate the gesture in areas ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency,” he said.

Kubo disclosed that the government had constructed 16 classroom blocks in Maiduguri under its school integration programme, designed to integrate children and adult into a formal school system.

The commissioner added that the government had constructed various two-storey building schools with 30 classrooms each, to address congestion in primary and secondary schools.

Kubo said the structures were built at Government College Maiduguri, Government Girls College Maiduguri, and Yerwa Government Girls College.

Others were Government Day Secondary School, Zajeri; Junior Secondary Schools at Bulabulin, Ngomari and Bulunkutu.

Kubo explained that the state government spent over N200 million on the projects and provided e-learning facilities to other schools in Maiduguri, Kaga, Konduga and Jere local government councils.

He revealed that the government had also embarked on massive construction and rehabilitation of schools ravaged by the insurgents.

The commissioner added that 22 mega school projects were still ongoing in liberated communities, pointing out that each of the school was designed with a 2, 000 pupils capacity.

“All boarding schools which closed down for two years were re-opened and commenced operation for normal academic activities.

“This year, the state government is paying N278m for indigent students sitting for the National Examination Council and Senior School Examination Certificate”.

According to him, the state government in collaboration with UNICEF has conducted psychological training for teachers traumatized by the insurgency.

Kubo said the government would implement the State Education Programme Investment Project in partnership with World Bank, to enhance community participation in school management.

Over 15, 000 classroom blocks were destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents in the 27 local government areas of the state.

Hundreds of students and teachers were also killed or abducted by the insurgents.

(NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General