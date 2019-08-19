Home | News | General | 72 hours after getting quit notice, Fulani herdsmen leave Cross River community

- The community says the Fulani herdsmen left peacefully and orderly

- The quit notice was issued to allow farmers in the community plant their crops

- The herdsmen and the community reportedly agreed to the quit notice and eventually exit of the cattle breeders

Fulani herdsmen in Ikaptang community of Ishibori in Ogoja area of Cross River state have left the place in line with an ultimatum given to them by the people there.

Reports say that the cattle breeders had earlier been given a three-day ultimatum on Monday, August 14 which ended on Thursday, August 17 at 12pm.

A community leader Ibu Monkom confirmed the orderly exit of the Fulani herdsmen while thanked both members of the community and the herdsmen for peaceful resolution of their differences.

READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode mocks President Buhari as he departs UK for Nigeria

He said: “Thanks to the various stakeholders, the elders, clan head and village heads of Ishiborr, the Sarkin Hausa of Ogoja, the security agencies – the divisional police officers in Ogoja, the police area commander in charge of the northern senatorial zone, the DSS Ogoja, the civil defence corps, the army formation in Ogoja, legislators and government appointees from Ogoja and all agencies and persons too numerous to mention and especially you for the time you have committed to the resolution of this crisis.

“It had not been easy in some communities which often resulted into death of people and cows and wanton destruction of properties. This has often resulted to getting people internally displaced and adds pressure to our security agencies.

“If we have succeeded to resolve the matter amicably, you too can succeed if you take a peaceful approach and taking all the critical stakeholders along trying to resolve conflicts.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“You can see that the elders, men, women, and youths of this community are all smiling because they can go to farm without fear of destruction of their crops or harassment from the Fulanis.

“This would have no value if I don’t salute papa God for being behind this, because without Him nothing would have been possible.”

But in Benue, a similar quit notice has gotten some indigenes into trouble.

NAIJ.com reported earlier that a recent quit notice issued to Fulani herdsmen in Benue state by a group named Middle Belt Renaissance Forum has attracted the attention of the Benue state government.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com by the chief press secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, the government distanced itself and the people of the state from the stance of the group.

“The said notice will not have any impact or effect in Benue state and it should be disregarded by all Benue people including Fulani herdsmen living in the state,” the statement affirmed.

Watch this NAIJ.com TV video of the devastation left behind in Southern Kaduna by rampaging Fulani herdsmen

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General