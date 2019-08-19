Home | News | General | Benue state government reacts to Fulani herdsmen quit notice in the state

- A group in Benue state recently issued a quit notice to herdsmen in Benue state

- The group's stance had heightened tension in the state

- Governor Samuel has distanced his government and the people of the state from the threat

The recent quit notice issued to Fulani herdsmen in Benue state by a group named Middle Belt Renaissance Forum has attracted the attention of the Benue state government.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com by the chief press secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr Terver Akase, the government distanced itself and the people of the state from the stance of the group.

“The said notice will not have any impact or effect in Benue state and it should be disregarded by all Benue people including Fulani herdsmen living in the state,” the statement affirmed.

Governor Ortom called on security agencies to arrest members of the group. Photo credit: Terver Akase

The statement further called on the security agencies to investigate the matter and apprehend those behind the quit notice.

The government reiterated that it has enacted a law prohibiting open grazing to pave way for the establishment of ranches and the implementation of the law is scheduled to commence in November this year.

“The law however does not provide that herdsmen should leave Benue state. It rather encourages herdsmen and any other individual who wishes to rear livestock in the state to do so within ranches,” the statement clarified.

Governor Ortom urged the people of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses, stressing that anyone found to be fomenting trouble on account of such a quit notice will be arrested and brought to justice.

He called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of coexistence as the constitution allows all nationals to reside anywhere in the country provided they don't constitute threat to security.

He also emphasized the need for Nigerians to shun hate speeches capable of plunging the nation into unnecessary crisis.

Similarly, the Benue state government has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to leave the state out of its purported secessionist territory.

The state commissioner of information and orientation, Lawrence Onoja (Jnr.), handed the warning to the protagonists of IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, at a news conference in Makurdi recently.

