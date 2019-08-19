Home | News | General | Alleged Nigerian drug peddler jumps to death in India, two others arrested

- Ogbonnaya reportedly had drug valued at over N1billion in his apartment in South Delhi

- Police official Madhur Verma said Ogbonnaya jumped to his death to avoid being arrested

- Apart from Ogbonnaya, two other Nigerians were found in the apartment and arrested

Reports from India say that a Nigerian man has died while trying to escape from police in the Asian country.

The man Cyprian Ama Ogbonnaya jumped to his death after police raided his flat in Chattarpur area of south Delhi on Thursday, August 17 following a tip-off.

Ogbonnaya was allegedly involved in smuggling her*in and others in huge quantity.

The reports from India say two women, who were also Nigerian nationals, were found in the house and were arrested too.

India.com reports that police also found 25kg ‘Ketamine’ drug valued at Rs 20 crore [about N1,131,221,850.00] in the international market inside the flat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said: “Sensing trouble after seeing the police party, Ogbonnaya and one of the women tried to jump from the window of the fourth floor in order to escape but the woman was caught while Ogbonnaya succeeded in jumping but got injured.

“He was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where doctors declared him dead.

“They were smuggling drug like her*in and L*D in heavy quantity to their contacts in south Delhi and National Capital Region. Ogbonnaya was very popular amongst his customers. Girls too were indulging in smuggling and trading drug.

“The raiding party found three of them were consuming her*in. The women have been arrested under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com recently reported that for allegedly trafficking drug including 'coke', brown sugar and amphetamine, five Nigerians were also arrested in India.

The suspects were arrested by the Rachakonda police in Hyderabad; and they have been identified as Cosmas Ojukwu, 30; John Okorie, 26; Okereke Cyril Anezi, 31; John Paul Onyebuchi, 34 and Ogunka Henry Okechukwu, 31.

An Indian accomplice, Palaparthi Sangeetha, 35, was also arrested.

