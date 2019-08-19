Home | News | General | Igbo people that are dragging others down will be ostracized - Uwazuruike lashes out

In Obinugwu, Orlu local government area of Imo state, during the thanksgiving service of Eze Cletus Ilomuanya and the celebration of 2017 New Yam festival of the community on Saturday, August 19, Chief Ralph Uwazurike made some vital statements.

The founder of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Uwazuruike vowed that any Igbo man, who sabotages the interests or collective struggle of Igbos for self-determination in Nigeria, risks being ostracized.

Uwazuruike also spoke on what h called the senseless and fruitless aggressions against the Ilomuanya by enemies within.

According to Punch, e stated that Eze Ilomuanya had revolutionized positively, the Igbo traditional institution and has given the Igbos an identity and, therefore, deserves the respect of any Igbo man.

“Instead of encouraging this great monarch, some of us Igbos want to rubbish him. That cannot happen. These enemies within will soon be ostracized as no true Igbo man behaves like crabs. I am happy Eze Ilomuanya is no push over either and he keeps winning them," Uwazuruike said.

Speaking at the event, Ilomuanya advised Igbos to love themselves and shun the tendency to pull down their brothers. “I have forgiven my detractors but I urge them to repent and turn a new leaf.

“Since 2011 till date, I have been attacked, abused and harassed, but in all these, God has been my Ebenezer. I have been subjected to state government-sponsored campaigns of calumny but they have all equally failed. I, therefore, have every reason to thank God for His benevolence unto me."

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Chief Uwazuruike lashed out at Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) for alleging that he was one of the masked witnesses that will testify against the pro-Biafra leader.

He said he would not need to wear a mask he wanted to testify against Kanu. He described Kanu and IPOB members as fraudsters who are out to milk gullible people.

