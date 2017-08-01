BREAKING: President Buhari Finally Arrives Nigeria (PHOTOS/ VIDEO)

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally returned to Nigeria from his medical trip to the United Kingdom, after over 100 days.



The presidential jet, Eagle 1 touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe InternationalAirport, Abuja at about 4:36pm on Saturday.

The president was received by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Imo State governor and chairman of APC governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha as well as his media aides, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu and other cabinet members.

Buhari was seen dressed in black traditional attire while acknowledging cheers from his supporters and family members, amid a broad smile.