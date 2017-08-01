Home | News | General | APC welcomes Buhari, salutes Osinbajo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after he spent 105 days in London, UK for medical vacation.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party commended the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy.

The APC also thanked Nigerians for praying for President Buhari’s recovery and safe return.

The statement reads: “All Progressives Congress (APC) welcomes the President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari back home to the country after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom.

“The Party thanks the Vice President, His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari and especially commends him for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy.

“The APC also thanks all Nigerians who had prayed ceaselessly for the speedy recovery and safe return of the President, assuring them that the APC-led Federal Government is poised to fulfill all the electoral promises the Party made to Nigerians.”

